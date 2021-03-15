News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Uttlesford among the lowest for Covid-19 cases

Roger Brown

Published: 5:18 PM March 15, 2021   
Covid-19

Only Maldon district posted lower Covid-19 cases in the latest figures for Essex. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Uttlesford has some of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in Essex, latest figures show.

Statistics for the week up to March 4 - the latest date for which complete data is available - reveal that there were 28.5 cases per 100,000 people in the district compared with 32.9 the previous seven days.

Only Maldon with a rate of 24.7 per 100,000 recorded a lower figure.

Braintree saw case numbers at 45.9 per 100,000, down from 69.5 the previous week, while the district with the highest case rate was Basildon, with 63.6 per 100,000.

The weekly case rate across Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock, was 46.4 per 100,000 compared with 72 the previous week.

There were 691 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex in the week to March 4.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for Adults and Health, said: "It’s vital that we keep going, particularly now pupils have returned to school."

