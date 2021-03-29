Uttlesford begins to loosen Covid restrictions

Published: 4:13 PM March 29, 2021

Outdoor sports and leisure facilities in Uttlesford are reopening for public use from today (March 29) as part of the initial stage of the Government's roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre in Peaslands Road, Saffron Walden is opening this week for golf activities to coincide with the regulations permitting people to meet outdoors with family and friends in groups of six or as two households again.

However, fitness and swimming sessions at the centre will not resume until April 12 when the second stage of the Government's lockdown easing begins.

Audley End Miniature Railway is reopening from April 12 for its Easter event that runs until April 25.

The Saffron Grange Vineyard refurbished shop will reopen on April 12 and it is currently taking bookings for tours from May 22.

Nick Edwards, at the winery in Rowley Hill Farm said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming people back for our tours and tasting season in May."

The Government roadmap states that the outdoor areas of zoos will be allowed to reopen no earlier than April 12.

A statement on the Linton Zoo website says: "As the roadmap will follow a 'data, not dates' principle we will not be releasing any tickets until it has been confirmed by the Government that we are allowed to open."

For the Langley Park Rally School in Langley Lower Green, bookings are currently being taken for April 17 onwards.

The Fry Public Art Gallery is expected to open on May 29, subject to government guidelines, while there is currently no reopening date yet for Saffron Walden Museum.

Also, on April 18, the Gardens of Easton Lodge will be open for its first Open Day of 2021.

With regards to churches, small choirs will be allowed to practise and perform in England for Easter services, if they are socially distanced and limited to “as few singers as possible".

Sizes of congregations in England depend on the space available in the grounds, and religious authorities must conduct a risk assessment to ensure households can be socially distanced.



