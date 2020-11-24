Advanced search

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford experience coronavirus cases peak this month

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2020

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford have experienced the highest number of coronavirus cases over the last three weeks since March, government data suggests.

But latest weekly data shows all have had a small decrease in cases.

In Uttlesford, there have been 115 cases over the last seven days, Braintree had 185 and Chelmsford had 240. This means the rate per 100,000 people has been 126, 121.2 and 134.5 respectively.

All three local authorities are in the lower half of coronavirus cases across English districts.

This brings Essex cases to 2,293 for the last seven days.

Over the same period, East of England has been the English region with the lowest number of coronavirus cases and the lowest rate per 100,000 population. Across the region, there have been 8,755 new cases, which brings the rate to 140.4.

Across the pandemic, Uttlesford had a total of 1,042 recorded cases, Braintree has had 1,376 and Chelmsford has had 2,184.

