Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank seeks new space for donations

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 4, 2021   
Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank donates clothes to families in need of support via schools or social care organisations

An Uttlesford charity providing clothes to families in need wants help to find a new home.

The Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank (UCCB) has outgrown its current space - two spare bedrooms and a garage - having donated clothes to more than 70 children throughout the district.

The charity was founded in November 2020 but stopped taking donations on December 7 due to a lack of space.

Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank has outgrown its current home

Madi Wilkie, a UCCB trustee, said: "We are continually turning away people who want to donate clothing."

The charity is looking for a minimum 500 sq ft storage space in or around Saffron Walden to use Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Madi added: "We have very little funding available to afford rent, so are appealing to the kindness of someone's heart to lend us a space that they do not currently need!"

School shirts are among the items which the Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank distributes

The Children's Society in 2019 estimated 1.8 million UK children went to school in an unclean, ill-fitting or incorrect uniform due to clothing costs.

UCCB takes referrals from social care organisations and schools.

Email info@uccb.org.uk.

Charity News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

