Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank seeks new space for donations
- Credit: Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank
An Uttlesford charity providing clothes to families in need wants help to find a new home.
The Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank (UCCB) has outgrown its current space - two spare bedrooms and a garage - having donated clothes to more than 70 children throughout the district.
The charity was founded in November 2020 but stopped taking donations on December 7 due to a lack of space.
Madi Wilkie, a UCCB trustee, said: "We are continually turning away people who want to donate clothing."
The charity is looking for a minimum 500 sq ft storage space in or around Saffron Walden to use Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
You may also want to watch:
Madi added: "We have very little funding available to afford rent, so are appealing to the kindness of someone's heart to lend us a space that they do not currently need!"
The Children's Society in 2019 estimated 1.8 million UK children went to school in an unclean, ill-fitting or incorrect uniform due to clothing costs.
UCCB takes referrals from social care organisations and schools.
Most Read
- 1 TOWIE fans help raise over £8,000 for four Essex charities
- 2 Essex Specials among volunteers honoured with Queen's Award
- 3 Volunteers gather over a tonne of rubbish from park
- 4 Saffron Screen thanks its 77 volunteers
- 5 District council videos encourage shoppers to return to Walden and Dunmow
- 6 Young adult friendship scheme gets £210,000 cash injection
- 7 No new countries added to foreign travel green list – report
- 8 'Lack of transparency' in green list update, Stansted says
- 9 Not that one but Boston Marathon exploits delight Saffron Walden athletes
- 10 Uttlesford reacts to London Stansted Airport appeal ruling
Email info@uccb.org.uk.