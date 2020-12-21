Uttlesford Christmas bin schedules announced

Published: 11:22 AM December 21, 2020

Uttlesford District Council has announced there will be no bin collections during the week beginning December 21.

According to the council, the revised schedule will enable collection crews to take a break as well as help overcome operational issues, including the limited opportunity for refuse vehicles to tip waste at the transfer station.

Collections of the green-lidded recycling bin and food caddy will be made in the week from December 29, however, there will not be any bins collected on New Year’s Day, with collections instead being made on January 2.

If residents find their recycling bin gets full before their collection date, they can use a plastic bag - not black bags - or a cardboard box instead.

The council said these can be placed out next to the recycling bin ready for collection.

Collections of the black-lidded bin will resume in the week beginning January 4.

