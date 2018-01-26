Advanced search

Uttlesford Citizens Advice launches new service for Universal Credit applicants

PUBLISHED: 11:43 10 April 2019

File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. According to the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Universal credit claimants are losing out on hundreds of pounds a year if their payday falls too close their assessment date.

PA Wire/PA Images

Uttlesford Citizens Advice has launched a new service called ‘help to claim’ for those who need help to apply for Universal Credit - the new benefit that combines six benefits, including Jobseekers Allowance and Working Tax Credits, into one.

People will be able to get support from the charity as they submit their Universal Credit application until they get their first full payment.

Help will be tailored to individuals and is available face-to-face in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow.

Kate Robson, Chief Officer of Uttlesford Citizens Advice, said: “We know that many people really struggle to complete the application for Universal Credit, especially if they do not have easy access to a computer. Our new ‘help to claim’ service will support people locally, whether they simply need help to get online using our public access computers, verify their identity or gather the right evidence; our aim is to make sure their applications are processed and they get the benefit as quickly as possible.

“If you are worried about having enough money to live on while waiting for your first Universal Credit payment, we can also help with applications for advance payments, check your entitlement to other benefits and offer budgeting and debt advice, if needed.”

Call 01799 618840 for an appointment or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk.

