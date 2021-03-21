Uttlesford Covid cases still among lowest in Essex
Uttlesford continues to record some of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in Essex, latest statistics show.
Figures for the week up to March 11 - the latest date for which complete data is available - reveal the case rate at 26.3 per 100,000 people compared with 28.5 the previous week.
The figures were only bettered by Maldon district which recorded a rate of 9.2 per 100,000.
Rates in Braintree district dropped to 35.4 per 100,000 compared with 45.9 the previous week.
Up to March 11 there were 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex, with the weekly case rate for the county at 36.4 per 100,000.
Harlow saw the highest rates of infection at 56.3 per 100,000.
Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council’s Director of Public Health, said everyone must continue to follow the guidance.
He added: “Even though the rates look positive, we must not be complacent."
