Council buys five new vehicles as it steps up the fight against litter

Uttlesford District Council has put extra resources into its street services team to expand its fleet of litter picking vehicles.

Responses received from recent budget consultations have shown that residents are keen to see the issues of litter, dog fouling, and street cleansing addressed as a priority and the new vehicles will aid in tackling these areas across the district.

The purchase of five new vehicles, which is part of an ongoing programme of investment in the council’s fleet, will support two teams who are dedicated to litter picking in the district.

The teams are being deployed in well-known litter hotspot areas including along the A120, the B184 from Great Dunmow to Saffron Walden, and Takeley through to Elsenham. This work is in addition to the emptying of the 800 litter and dog bins each week, and the regular street sweeping of 1,800km of the district’s roads.

The litter picking crews and their new vehicles can also clear fly-tips – a crime which is on the rise across the district and the country – and one that the council says it is keen to prevent.

A spokesman for the district council said: “The council’s enforcement team investigates every incident of fly-tipping to try to track down those responsible, and when they do find evidence the council will take the appropriate course of action.”

As well as its dedicated teams, the council is keen to support local people and groups who want to get involved by organising regular litter pick events.

Dozens of litter picks took place in parishes across Uttlesford last year, and the council helped by collecting and disposing of the hundreds of bags of rubbish collected. If you are thinking of setting up your own litter pick event, or for more information or advice, please email wasteaware@uttlesford.gov.uk.

You can also join the fight against litter by reporting incidents – please complete an online form at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/litter. Remember to include as much detail as possible, including the time and date of the incident and, if the litter is thrown from a vehicle, the registration plate and make and model of the vehicle.