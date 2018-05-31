Advanced search

Uttlesford District Council restarts garden waste collection service

PUBLISHED: 10:15 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 April 2020

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Uttlesford District Council

Garden waste pickups have been restarted.

The service was suspended on Thursday March 26 because of severe staff shortages resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Uttlesford District Council said they have been able to restart because some staff have been able to return to work after a period of self-isolation, a number of council staff from other departments have volunteered to join the crews to help out, and they have also been able to secure a number of agency staff.

The service started by collecting bins on the North collection round. They will collect the South round this week (April 27).

But the council said those who have not made their payment will need to do so for their service to restart.

The council will extend people’s subscription automatically to ensure they get a full 12 months of collections for the annual payment.

Residents are advised not to put additional garden waste out for collection.

