Published: 6:20 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM April 22, 2021

Elections for two wards on Uttlesford District Council takes place on May 6.

Voting takes place on the same day as that for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, and for seats for Essex County Council.

The two UDC ward vacancies have come about because of the resignation of Councillor Anthony Gerard (Newport), and the death of Councillor Alan Storah (The Sampfords).

There are candidates from the Conservatives, Green Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, and Residents for Uttlesford.

Here, the parties contesting the election seats locally tell us what they think are the most important issues for voters.





Conservative Party

"Uttlesford District Council (UDC) is dominated by one party, and this is not good for democracy or good government. It is time for fresh challenge, fresh faces and fresh ideas.

"UDC has problems; it is not able to sign off last year’s accounts because of an on-going police investigation, it is facing huge legal costs due to the Stansted Airport appeal and it cannot get to grips with the Local Plan, resulting in a deluge of planning applications.

"Jennie and George are experienced, level-headed and hard-working candidates and would make excellent councillors."

Newport ward: Jennie Sutton (Conservative Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Conservative Party

The Sampfords ward: George Smith (Conservative Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Conservative Party





Green Party

"These elections are a vital opportunity to replace incoherent, opportunistic development with a sustainable vision for the future. Biodiversity restored, sustainable housing, healthier lifestyles.

"Thousands of jobs will be created in the transition to a low carbon world. Uttlesford musn’t miss out on those opportunities! We would invest locally and ethically.

"Our economy is far too dependent on the airport and its largely low-paid jobs. We want skilled, sustainable jobs that spread wealth more fairly."

Newport ward: Edward Gildea (Green Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Uttlesford Green Party

The Sampfords ward: Madeleine Radford (Green Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Uttlesford Green Party





Labour Party

"Sanjukta Ghosh opposes UDC’s tens of millions of investments in real estate, which will not bring in jobs locally.

"Ten percent of the council’s Commercial Portfolio should go to local green jobs, utilise Climate Change funds to develop local skills, and create a Sustainable Enterprise Zone diversifying from the airport.

"Andrew Sampson advocates the 40 percent social housing minimum, investment in local businesses, universal fast fibre broadband, improved public services and food security through community fridges and pantries."

Newport ward: Andrew Sampson (Labour Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Labour Party

The Sampfords ward: Sanjukta Ghosh (Labour Party) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Labour Party





Liberal Democrats

"Liberal Democrats are campaigning for greater scrutiny, transparency and community values at Uttlesford District Council.

"We have challenged the way in which the Stansted Appeal has been managed in light of the planning committee's opposition to expansion.

"We have held the administration to account over the lack of an ethical investment policy for our public funds.

"Our councillors are working to prevent speculative large-scale housing developments in our communities made possible by the lack of a local plan."

Newport ward: Thomas Smith (Liberal Democrats) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Liberal Democrats

The Sampfords ward: Maryanne Fleming (Liberal Democrats) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Liberal Democrats



Residents for Uttlesford

"Since R4U was elected to lead UDC we have fixed the £5m income shortfall, we’re fighting the unsustainable airport expansion, and we’re working on the Local Plan.

"New investment income is also delivering £2.5m for local economic recovery, sports facilities, and an ambitious climate programme.

"All of R4U’s candidates live in the wards they want to represent. That makes them best placed to represent their residents."

Newport ward: Judy Emanuel (Residents for Uttlesford) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford

The Sampfords ward: Uli Gerhard (Residents for Uttlesford) is standing for election to Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford





Newport ward candidates

Judy Emanuel, Residents for Uttlesford

Edward Gildea, Green Party

Andrew Sampson, Labour Party

Thomas Smith, Liberal Democrats

Jennie Sutton, Conservative Party





The Samfords ward candidates

Maryanne Fleming, Liberal Democrats

Uli Gerhard, Residents for Uttlesford

Sanjukta Ghosh, Labour Party

Madeleine Radford, Green Party

George Smith, Conservative Party







