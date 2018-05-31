Advanced search

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 13 May 2020

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Archant

A Saffron Walden estate agent has reacted to the government’s announcement that the housing market can now resume house sales and property viewings.

Nick Bush, associate director at Mullucks, works on residential sales. He said everyone should continue to exercise caution, after hearing about restrictions being lifted.

Speaking to the Reporter, Mr Bush said: “Clearly the government wants to restart the economy. The fact that the government said we can open doesn’t change the fact that we will maintain social distancing rules.”

He added: “We are getting enquiries, but everyone has to react with caution. The initial feeling is people want to come out and get on with things but we want to enforce social distancing because they are government rules.

“There will be no change in what we do day to day. The safety of everyone remains the key issue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician speaks of lockdown’s impact on gigs and artistic reinvention

James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

It’s sew great! More than 30 women have joined the Hadstock Scrubs Posse

Lynn Nuttall from Hadstock sewing scrubs

Most Read

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician speaks of lockdown’s impact on gigs and artistic reinvention

James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

It’s sew great! More than 30 women have joined the Hadstock Scrubs Posse

Lynn Nuttall from Hadstock sewing scrubs

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Walden’s Goodman welcomes return of golf

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Town councillor welcomes infrastructure changes to encourage cycling and walking

Councillor Trilby Roberts. Photo: Dr. Rick Wylie.

Act on mental health and sexual harassment, ambulance bosses told after staff deaths

The funeral of one of the ambulance workers, Luke Wright, took place in December 2019 at Breckland Crematorium, Norfolk. Photo: Archant
Drive 24