Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush. Archant

A Saffron Walden estate agent has reacted to the government’s announcement that the housing market can now resume house sales and property viewings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Bush, associate director at Mullucks, works on residential sales. He said everyone should continue to exercise caution, after hearing about restrictions being lifted.

Speaking to the Reporter, Mr Bush said: “Clearly the government wants to restart the economy. The fact that the government said we can open doesn’t change the fact that we will maintain social distancing rules.”

He added: “We are getting enquiries, but everyone has to react with caution. The initial feeling is people want to come out and get on with things but we want to enforce social distancing because they are government rules.

“There will be no change in what we do day to day. The safety of everyone remains the key issue.”