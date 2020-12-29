Published: 7:00 AM December 29, 2020

A cover of the Band Aid song Do They Know It's Christmas has raised over £1,120 in just a few days for Uttlesford Foodbank.

Organiser Jonathan Scripps of Journey Through Performance put a call out for participants on social media. Singers from amateur dramatic groups recorded the song separately and sent their contribution to be edited together.

The video was filmed on Jonathan's mobile phone around Saffron Walden including at Bridge End Garden and at the market on Saturday, December 19, abiding by the then Tier 2 social distancing rules with social distancing in place. He said his new filming and editing skills were partly as the result of this year's Covid restrictions, and having friends who are good in these fields who were able to offer support and pointers.

The finished item was uploaded on Christmas Eve and promoted online. They asked celebrities who were online if they could support or promote the cause.

Jonathan said he was "overwhelmed" by the project's success which has already raised £1,120 and will be boosted through Gift Aid.

You may also want to watch:

This surpassed the £500 target and included several anonymous £100 donations. At this time of year he is normally directing panto with Saffron Players.

He said: "We were texting each other up to midnight on Christmas Eve, saying 'have you seen what is going on?!' Friends, family, loved ones and strangers - not any more - all donated money.

"I want to thank everybody for their time and generosity."

Those taking part were Lucy Chappell, Keira Gibson, Rachel Crane, Lucy Glover, Bryony Kay, Helen Howell, Jonathan Scripps, Caroline Mackrill, Imogen C, Chloe Chapman, Matt Grady and Chilli the dog.

To donate please visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonathanScripps

Jonathan said they are now thinking of doing another song and video, possibly in the summer.

Journey Through Performance members involved in the video and song. - Credit: Journey Through Performance



