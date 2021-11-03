News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Uttlesford foodbank boost from 'Trick or Eat'

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:21 AM November 3, 2021
Two young people, one adult, with bags of shopping for Uttlesford Foodbank

Beaver Leader Jenny Dear with Jasper (Cub) and Seb (Scout) and donated items from Trick or Eat for Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Rather than knocking on doors and asking 'Trick or Treat', the question was 'Trick or Eat'.

1st Saffron Walden Beavers, Cubs and Scouts asked friends and neighbours to donate a bag of food for someone in need this Halloween.

They all designed a poster, which they delivered to neighbours in their street asking for donations from the houses that were displaying it. The donations were then collected and delivered to Uttlesford Foodbank.

Two young people in uniform standing with a car filled with donated items for Uttlesford Foodbank

Aaron (Cub) and Kieran (Scout) with donations from Halloween's Trick or Eat for Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Young person in Halloween outfit with food donations for Uttlesford Foodbank

Lucie (Scout) showing some of the donated items from Trick or Eat to benefit Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Simon Bates, Group Scout Leader, said: “1st Saffron Walden Scouts are proud to be part of the Saffron Walden community. It was fantastic to see all the young people embrace this challenge and have such fun doing it!”

Sophie Durlacher on behalf of Uttlesford Foodbank, said Jenny Dear, the 1st Beaver Section Leader, had approached her with the idea.

You may also want to watch:

"Jenny had volunteered with  us during lockdown so knew first hand the work we do and the dramatic increase in our service over the past 18 months.

"Since March 2020 we have pretty much doubled in size and owing to the current issues with supply chains, sourcing the food we need can be difficult. So this project came at a perfect time."

Most Read

  1. 1 German foreign office award for 'inspiring' Saffron Walden teacher
  2. 2 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  3. 3 Free Walden events: Treasure hunt was a hit
  1. 4 Essex Highways proposes 11-week closure to main road near Thaxted
  2. 5 Parents who took on half marathon for wheelchair charity smash fundraising target
  3. 6 Stunning second half hands Saffron Walden a big bonus-point win over Wanstead
  4. 7 Digital dial-a-ride could arrive in Essex amid bus reforms
  5. 8 Extension lead warning after fatal fire in Saffron Walden
  6. 9 Toner on target as Saffron Walden Town beat Ilford
  7. 10 Climate change documentary Now to be shown at Saffron Screen as part of UK Green Film Festival

Sophie added: "We are anticipating a busier than ever winter due to the increase in energy prices so this is a wonderful boon to our stock.

"We think that once it is all added up it will be well over 800kgs which is just an incredible response from the community and a great effort by the young people and their parents who helped with the deliveries.

"Whilst it was running the volunteers were sending each other photos of how many bags were waiting for us every morning and evening. We are truly grateful for such an imaginative and well thought out campaign.”

If you are interested in helping 1st Saffron Walden Scouts, email simon.bates@1stsaffronwaldenscouts.org.uk

Halloween
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A new "sustainable" business park which could be built near Stansted Airport

Commercial Property

New Stansted business park could support 3,000+ jobs, say developers

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Solar panels on a green field

Planning and Development | Special Report

Solar farms debate has turned stagnant, campaigners warn

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Scouts throw paper planes at their aviation day at Audley End Airfield

Education News

Three Essex Scouts groups experience an aviation day at Audley End

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Nurses get ready to vaccinate another nurse in Belfast, Northern Ireland

NHS

Support new restrictions if they come into force, say Essex NHS trusts

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person