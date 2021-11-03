Beaver Leader Jenny Dear with Jasper (Cub) and Seb (Scout) and donated items from Trick or Eat for Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Rather than knocking on doors and asking 'Trick or Treat', the question was 'Trick or Eat'.

1st Saffron Walden Beavers, Cubs and Scouts asked friends and neighbours to donate a bag of food for someone in need this Halloween.

They all designed a poster, which they delivered to neighbours in their street asking for donations from the houses that were displaying it. The donations were then collected and delivered to Uttlesford Foodbank.

Aaron (Cub) and Kieran (Scout) with donations from Halloween's Trick or Eat for Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Lucie (Scout) showing some of the donated items from Trick or Eat to benefit Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group

Simon Bates, Group Scout Leader, said: “1st Saffron Walden Scouts are proud to be part of the Saffron Walden community. It was fantastic to see all the young people embrace this challenge and have such fun doing it!”

Sophie Durlacher on behalf of Uttlesford Foodbank, said Jenny Dear, the 1st Beaver Section Leader, had approached her with the idea.

You may also want to watch:

"Jenny had volunteered with us during lockdown so knew first hand the work we do and the dramatic increase in our service over the past 18 months.

"Since March 2020 we have pretty much doubled in size and owing to the current issues with supply chains, sourcing the food we need can be difficult. So this project came at a perfect time."

Sophie added: "We are anticipating a busier than ever winter due to the increase in energy prices so this is a wonderful boon to our stock.

"We think that once it is all added up it will be well over 800kgs which is just an incredible response from the community and a great effort by the young people and their parents who helped with the deliveries.

"Whilst it was running the volunteers were sending each other photos of how many bags were waiting for us every morning and evening. We are truly grateful for such an imaginative and well thought out campaign.”

If you are interested in helping 1st Saffron Walden Scouts, email simon.bates@1stsaffronwaldenscouts.org.uk