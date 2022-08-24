News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Uttlesford Foodbank launches 'Worrying About Money' leaflet

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:48 PM August 24, 2022
Uttlesford Foodbank has produced a leaflet offering help to those struggling during the cost of living crisis

Uttlesford Foodbank has produced a leaflet offering help to those struggling during the cost of living crisis - Credit: Uttlesford Foodbank

As the cost of living crisis continues, Uttlesford Foodbank has been working with local partners to help people struggling to access support.

They have produced the 'Worrying About Money' leaflet to signpost both local and national organisations which can help with free debt advice, information on how to access benefits and grants, and more.

Hard copies of the leaflet are being distributed throughout the district, and are available from Citizens Advice in Barnards Yard and Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden, Uttlesford Community Action Network and Mind in West Essex in Stortford Road, Great Dunmow, and Touchpoint Community Café and Spangles Family Hub in Stansted.

Leaflets are also available from the Buffy Playbus, a mobile play service which operates across Uttlesford.

The leaflet was funded by Uttlesford District Council, and an interactive version can be found at https://www.worryingaboutmoney.co.uk/uttlesford


