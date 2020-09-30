Saffron Walden’s Rotary Club helps the Uttlesford Foodbank help others

Uttlesford Foodbank manager Sophie Durlacher with the Rotary club van during the loading of food bound for the Hackney Foodbank. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden was able to help Uttlesford Foodbank assist the foodbank in Hackney, which was desperately short of long-life milk and other food.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers help to unload the van at the Hackney Foodbank. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden Volunteers help to unload the van at the Hackney Foodbank. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Uttlesford Foodbank was able to help out and transfer some of its stock.

Rotarian Alan Hawkes volunteered to drive to Hackney with 700kg of long-life milk and other food.

Mr Hawkes said: “When we received the call from the local Foodbank manager Sophie Durlacher we were able to make the club’s PhysioNet van available to deliver the consignment in one drop.

“It’s another great use to which we can put our van, which has been lying idle for the past few months because of the pandemic.”

You may also want to watch: