Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Library events for Jack Monroe's Tin Can Cook

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:29 PM April 11, 2022
Street view of Saffron Walden Library, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Library

Over 40 copies of budget food author Jack Monroe's book Tin Can Cook have been bought by Uttlesford Foodbank, working with Hart's Books of Saffron Walden.

And eight are going to libraries in Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Stansted and the mobile library to loan out.

Des Ashton from Uttlesford Foodbank will be at Saffron Walden Library on King Street on Tuesday, April 19 from 9am to noon to talk about the work of the foodbank, and the money-saving recipes in the book. The pop-up table is on the left as you go inside the door.

An event will also take place in Great Dunmow on May 4. Details will follow.

Des Ashton, Uttlesford Foodbank's Advocacy and Campaign Officer, said: "We felt that with everything that is going on, this type of recipe book would be helpful."

Residents can join Essex Library Service and reserve copies of the book online: www.essex.gov.uk/libraries

