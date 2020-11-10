Advanced search

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 09:40 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 10 November 2020

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Archant

The first of nine themes or ‘mini-consultations’ on the Local Plan begins tomorrow (Wednesday, November 11).

This is the start of a six-month conversation which will contribute to how Uttlesford district is shaped over the next 15 years or more.

In this first theme, Uttlesford District Council would like to know what you value about where you live and how you would like to see it improve.

You may also want to watch:

The Community Stakeholder Forum on November 11 will discuss makes a neighbourhood special and the characteristics of a walkable neighbourhood.

Architect and academic Dr Noha Nasser will introduce the conversation, and Angela Dixon of Saffron Hall will chair the Forum.

The event will be live-streamed from 7pm. Pre-registration is available via the council’s Local Plan website www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan

Following the Forum, the consultation is open for comments. After a four-week consultation the comments on the theme of Where you live will be summarised so they can be discussed by the Forum.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Brenda receives an Armed Forces Veterans Badge for Cold War work

Brenda Smith of Newport has been awarded an Armed Forces Veterans Badge. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Covid-related support from County Council for most vulnerable including Holiday Hunger Clubs

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Brenda receives an Armed Forces Veterans Badge for Cold War work

Brenda Smith of Newport has been awarded an Armed Forces Veterans Badge. Picture: COUNTRY COURT

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Covid-related support from County Council for most vulnerable including Holiday Hunger Clubs

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Covid-related support from County Council for most vulnerable including Holiday Hunger Clubs

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied

One Saffron Strider manages to take in some war memorials on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Holden of Saffron Striders was raising money for Blesma on Remembrance Sunday.

Community grants available for Essex organisations

Roger Hirst

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES