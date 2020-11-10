Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices. Archant

The first of nine themes or ‘mini-consultations’ on the Local Plan begins tomorrow (Wednesday, November 11).

This is the start of a six-month conversation which will contribute to how Uttlesford district is shaped over the next 15 years or more.

In this first theme, Uttlesford District Council would like to know what you value about where you live and how you would like to see it improve.

The Community Stakeholder Forum on November 11 will discuss makes a neighbourhood special and the characteristics of a walkable neighbourhood.

Architect and academic Dr Noha Nasser will introduce the conversation, and Angela Dixon of Saffron Hall will chair the Forum.

The event will be live-streamed from 7pm. Pre-registration is available via the council’s Local Plan website www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan

Following the Forum, the consultation is open for comments. After a four-week consultation the comments on the theme of Where you live will be summarised so they can be discussed by the Forum.