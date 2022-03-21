News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Red Nose Day 2022 in Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:42 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 6:36 PM March 21, 2022
Red Nose Day 2022: Red hair child wearing red and white stripe top, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Fun at Great Dunmow Primary School for Red Nose Day 2022 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Events for this year's Red Nose Day have raised vital funds for charity.

And the fun culminated in the Red Nose Day Night of TV, raising over £55million.

Comic Relief partners with projects and organisations in the UK and abroad to make a difference. This year they are also working with partner organisations to support people fleeing from Ukraine.

These are your pictures from across our district.

Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden

Red outfits for Red Nose Day 2022 at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Red outfits for Red Nose Day 2022 at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Radwinter Primary School raised £107 for Comic Relief.  The children enjoyed wearing something red for the day, as well as telling funny jokes to their class.

Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day celebrations raised nearly £1,000 at Great Dunmow Primary School.

Students wearing red items for Red Nose Day 2022: Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Pupils in red for Red Nose Day 2022 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Student with a red nose and a red outfit for Red Nose Day at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Fun with a red nose and a red outfit for Red Nose Day at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day 2022: Red hair child wearing red and white stripe top, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Fun at Great Dunmow Primary School for Red Nose Day 2022 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Students dressed up for Red Nose Day 2022 at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Red Nose Day 2022 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge

In addition to wearing red, pupils at Great Dunmow Primary School were asked to design a face to 'make people smile'.

The winner from each class got the opportunity to paint their design onto the face of the teacher.

The school said it was great fun and raised a few laughs.

Here are the winners:

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge 2022: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge 2022: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge 2022: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with his winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with his winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge 2022: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with his winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with his winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Red Nose Day Challenge 2022: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning design and the teacher with a painted face

Red Nose Day Challenge: A Great Dunmow Primary School pupil with her winning 'design to make people smile' and the teacher with a painted face - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School


Stebbing Primary School

Red Nose Day 2022: Group on exercise bikes, wearing red, Stebbing Primary School, Essex

Red Nose Day fun at Stebbing Primary School where pupils, members of staff and over 30 supportive parents put in effort to match Tom Daley's challenge - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

The pupils, staff and parents of Stebbing Primary School took part in a day packed full of activities to help raise money for Red Nose Day.

They were inspired by Tom Daley's mammoth challenge which saw him row, cycle, run and swim over 290 miles from The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to his hometown in Plymouth. 

Pupils, members of staff and over 30 supportive parents signed up to take part attempt to match Tom Daley's efforts by cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing their way around the route marked out on the playground.

They covered 512 miles in total. 

To date, the school has raised £251 for Comic Relief.

Acting Headteacher Mr Le Masurier said they wanted to thank Great Dunmow Leisure Centre and Felsted Gym for donating the exercise bikes and rowing machines for the challenge.

Adults and children running and on bicycles for Red Nose Day 2022, Stebbing, Essex

Fun to cover the distance at Stebbing Primary School for Red Nose Day 2022 - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

Red Nose Day 2022: Stebbing Primary School children on a playing field, Essex

Red Nose Day 2022: Children at Stebbing Primary School having fun while wearing red, covering a route by cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

Red Nose Day 2022: Students on bicycles at Stebbing Primary School, Essex

Students at Stebbing Primary School raised money for Red Nose Day 2022 by cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

Adults, children and a dog engaged in activities at Stebbing Primary School, Essex for Red Nose Day 2022

Red Nose Day 2022: Stebbing Primary School got involved in by cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

Red Nose Day 2022: Stebbing Primary School, Stebbing, Essex and a student having fun

Red Nose Day 2022 at Stebbing Primary School: Activities included cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

Students on bicycles for Red Nose Day 2022 at Stebbing Primary School, Stebbing, Essex

Red Nose Day 2022 at Stebbing Primary School - Credit: Stebbing Primary School

This story will be updated as more images come in. If you've been involved in Red Nose Day fun, please send in your photos and a short summary.


