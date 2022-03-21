Gallery
In pictures: Red Nose Day 2022 in Uttlesford
- Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School
Events for this year's Red Nose Day have raised vital funds for charity.
And the fun culminated in the Red Nose Day Night of TV, raising over £55million.
Comic Relief partners with projects and organisations in the UK and abroad to make a difference. This year they are also working with partner organisations to support people fleeing from Ukraine.
These are your pictures from across our district.
Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden
Radwinter Primary School raised £107 for Comic Relief. The children enjoyed wearing something red for the day, as well as telling funny jokes to their class.
Great Dunmow Primary School
Red Nose Day celebrations raised nearly £1,000 at Great Dunmow Primary School.
Red Nose Day Challenge
In addition to wearing red, pupils at Great Dunmow Primary School were asked to design a face to 'make people smile'.
The winner from each class got the opportunity to paint their design onto the face of the teacher.
The school said it was great fun and raised a few laughs.
Here are the winners:
Stebbing Primary School
The pupils, staff and parents of Stebbing Primary School took part in a day packed full of activities to help raise money for Red Nose Day.
They were inspired by Tom Daley's mammoth challenge which saw him row, cycle, run and swim over 290 miles from The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to his hometown in Plymouth.
Pupils, members of staff and over 30 supportive parents signed up to take part attempt to match Tom Daley's efforts by cycling, rowing, jogging, skipping, scooting and dancing their way around the route marked out on the playground.
They covered 512 miles in total.
To date, the school has raised £251 for Comic Relief.
Acting Headteacher Mr Le Masurier said they wanted to thank Great Dunmow Leisure Centre and Felsted Gym for donating the exercise bikes and rowing machines for the challenge.
This story will be updated as more images come in. If you've been involved in Red Nose Day fun, please send in your photos and a short summary.