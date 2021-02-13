Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex

Published: 5:00 PM February 13, 2021

In the latest figures total of 135.8 per 100,000 people in Uttlesford district were listed as infected. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Uttlesford has the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in Essex, fresh data shows.

In the seven days up to February 4 - the latest date for which weekly figures are available - a total of 135.8 per 100,000 people in the district were listed as infected.

This compares with Harlow and Tendring which have the highest case rates in the county at 235.4 and 273.5 per 100,000 respectively.

The figures show a continued decline in rates across all districts of Essex, although with the average weekly case rate for the county standing at 196.9 per 100,000, numbers remain high.

There were 2,933 confirmed cases of the virus in Essex for the period and positivity rates are now below 10 percent in all districts.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet member for Adults and Health, said: “It is extremely reassuring to see a continued decline in case rates and hospital occupancy across all areas of the county.

"Thanks to the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of Essex, we are now below the regional average.

"Light is at the end of the tunnel, but we must not get complacent now.”

Although case numbers are declining, health chiefs in the county believe the figures could go down even quicker if people get tested regularly.

People living and working in Uttlesford, without Covid-19 symptoms, are now being offered walk-in rapid test appointments at the Saffron Walden ECL test centre in Audley Road.

Residents and workers in Essex had previously only been invited to book their test appointment in advance, online or by phone.

ECC says the new option brings more flexibility, especially for those who are unable to work from home and want to get tested for peace of mind and reassurance.

Councillor Spence added: “The number of cases in Essex is continuing to reduce, and that’s down to the great efforts of the people of Essex.

"This is also because of the upscaling of testing of those without symptoms. It’s important to get tested regularly to stop the spread, and now we are accepting walk-ins, it’s easier than ever.”

