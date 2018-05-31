How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

How many cases of coronavirus are there in our community?

Public Health England published figures for coronavirus testing at a more detailed Local Authority level yesterday (Thursday).

Pillar 1 testing is primarily in-hospital testing of patients and some healthcare workers, and Pillar 2 testing is out of hospital testing.

The following figures including both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 testing combined.

In Uttlesford district, there have been 274 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The population size the local authority is 91,284. So the number of cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people is 307.2 cases.

In neighbouring Braintree district, there have been 420 cases of coronavirus.

The Braintree local authority population is 152,604. The number of cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people is 277.1 cases.

In neighbouring Chelmsford district, there have been 717 cases of coronavirus.

The Chelmsford local authority population is 178,388. The number of cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people is 404.9 cases.

