Love Essex campaign joins forces to fight litter

Staff from district councils across Essex have teamed up with fast food restaurants to campaign against littering from vehicles - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Local authorities and fast food restaurants across Essex have come together to fight the scourge of people throwing litter out of vehicles.

As part of this year's Love Essex campaign, 11 Essex authorities - including Uttlesford District Council - have adopted the slogan "It's for driving on, not littering on" to remind people what roads should be used for.

The campaign also highlights the consequences people who are caught throwing litter from vehicles will face - a fixed penalty notice of up to £2,500, plus costs upon conviction in court.

Local business partners will be supporting the campaign, with banners displayed at 23 KFC and 23 McDonald's drive-through restaurants with the message "It's a takeaway not a throwaway", as well as distributing stickers on packaging and inside restaurants.

Councillor Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green issues at Uttlesford District Council, which is part of the Love Essex group, said: “This year, the anticipated cost of keeping Uttlesford clean and tidy will be around £446,000 and picking up other people’s litter is an expensive part of that.

"It is literally throwing money away which should be spent on more important things.

“When drivers, or their passengers, throw litter from their vehicles they are spending tax payers’ money on cleaning it up, and creating potential hazards to other road users and pedestrians.”

“It is important that we all do whatever is necessary to save our environment, protect our wildlife and eradicate the bad habit of littering.”

If you witness littering from a vehicle, you can take the registration plate number and report it via the online form at https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/article/5130/Report-a-littering-or-street-cleaning-problem

You can also send information and dash cam footage to enforcement@uttlesford.gov.uk.

Chelmsford City Council is also launching an anti-littering poster competition for children under 16. Prizes include a family ticket to Dinosaurs in the Park at Hylands Estate, family swim vouchers for Riverside Leisure Centre and an Amazon voucher.

For more information go to https://loveyourchelmsford.co.uk/anti-litter-design-competition/