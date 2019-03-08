Live

Uttlesford local elections 2019: Live results from the count

The votes are now being counted in the Uttlesford District Council elections.

A total of 39 councillors will be elected. Conservatives currently have 24 seats, Residents for Uttlesford have 10 seats, and Liberals Democrats have four seats. There is also a vacancy.

Reporters Imogen Braddick and Katherine Heslop, and editor Daniel Mansfield, are at the count at Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden to let you know who has won a seat as the results are announced.

