Emergency Services Day is marked in Uttlesford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2020

Uttlesford District Council showed its appreciation by flying the Emergency Services Day flag at its offices in Saffron Walden. Picture: UDC

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council marked Emergency Services Day by flying a special flag.

Council chairman Cllr Martin Foley raised the flag, watched by representatives from the police and fire service.

Cllr Foley said: “This is an opportunity to thank each and every person who has worked or volunteered in the NHS and emergency services.

“This year it feels more important than ever to show our appreciation and to recognise their selfless dedication and fantastic care – they are truly amazing.”

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, promotes the work of the emergency services, promotes using emergency services responsibly, educates about basic lifesaving skills, and promotes the career and volunteering opportunities available.

Public events that were planned for this year were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 999 Day flag was designed in agreement with Armed Forces Day. If both flags are placed together they show one Union flag.

