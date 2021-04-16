Published: 9:53 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 9:56 AM April 16, 2021

Uttlesford will hold a service of commemoration this weekend following the death of Prince Philip.

Online books of condolence are available and a Garden of Remembrance has been set up.

The funeral will take place tomorrow (Saturday April 17) in Windsor and will start with a national minute's silence at 3pm. There will be a ceremonial procession inside Windsor Castle's grounds followed by the service in St George's Chapel.

Saffron Walden

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, is open for private prayer from 10am to noon today and tomorrow.

There is an opportunity to light a candle and say a prayer for Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

The church will hold a civic memorial service on Sunday (April 18) at 10am instead of the Family Service.

Representatives of the town and district councils and local organisations have been invited to attend.

Under Covid restrictions, only a limited pre-booked congregation can meet in the church, but the service will be broadcast on YouTube at https://youtu.be/eccvzOv8OFY

St Mary’s has royal connections, having welcomed HM Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family on July 30, 1988 for the wedding of James Ogilvy and Julia Rawlinson.





Great Dunmow

In Great Dunmow, the chapel at St Mary’s Church is open for private prayer for those who wish to pray for the Duke of Edinburgh and the Royal family.

Today (Friday) the chapel will be open from 10am to noon and 2pm to 6pm, and will close with a prayer at 6pm.

The church bell will toll at 3pm on Saturday to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

A Garden of Remembrance has been set up adjacent to the tennis courts at Talbers Lea.

Town mayor Mike Coleman accompanied by mayoress Pauline Coleman laid the wreath in the Garden of Remembrance on behalf of the town earlier this week, and there was a short service.

People can lay flowers in this area until Sunday.

Further tributes

The Rector of St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden, Rev’d Jeremy Trew, said: “Prince Phillip has been a leading public figure throughout most, if not all, of our lives.

"Through his time in the Royal Navy and as husband to Her Majesty the Queen he has spent his entire adult life in public service.

"Beyond this he was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Shaped by his upbringing and quiet Christian faith, his subtle influence will be missed by many.”

The Rt Rev’d Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Chelmsford has expressed her great sadness at the news of Prince Philip's death.

"We pray for Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, the Commonwealth and the Nation and we give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh's extraordinary life of duty and dedication."

The Church of England has published an online book of condolence which may be signed at www.churchofengland.org/remembering-his-royal-highness-prince-philip.

