Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

Click It Local comes to Uttlesford, and serves towns including Saffron Walden. This is Hill Street. Picture: CLICK IT LOCAL - Credit: Click it Local

A new service called Click It Local has started, heralded as a ‘virtual’ high street to help residents to #ShopLocal.

Councillor Neil Reeve. Picture: UTTLESFORD DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: UDC

The service enables residents to buy food essentials, gifts and treats and have them delivered on the same day or next day.

Items can be chosen from many different shops within an order, with one payment and one delivery fee.

Councillor Neil Reeve, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for investments and the economy, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our economy and it is more important than ever to shop local and support independent businesses across our district.

“We are delighted to welcome Click it Local to Uttlesford and hope our residents will think twice before ordering from an online giant and instead shop local this Christmas.”

Shara Vickers, chair of Saffron Walden Business Improvement District, said: “Our shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs have worked so hard to adapt and make their businesses Covid safe.

“This is an excellent concept as it will offer the convenience and safety of a delivery with the personal service we have all grown to know and love.”

See the website www.clickitlocal.co.uk/uttlesford and enter your postcode.

Delivery costs are £3 for an order from one shop and £1 per each additional shop.

Orders placed before 1pm are delivered the same day between 4pm-7pm. Any order placed after will be delivered the following day

Local business can find out more about signing up with Click it Local by contacting Uttlesford District Council via business@uttlesford.gov.uk