Rotary Club helps for two organisations supporting people through Covid crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 November 2020

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden's Alan Hawkes. Picture: ROTARY CLUB

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden’s community work continues.

At their latest online meeting, members agreed to donate £500 to Open Door, a free and confidential mental health counselling service based in Saffron Walden for young people aged 13 to 26 living in Uttlesford and district. The money will be used to help it with the increased demand due to the pandemic.

Members also agreed to a further £500 contribution to Uttlesford Citizens Advice Bureau to support its work in providing emergency help, such as fuel bills, urgent property repairs and transport costs for residents affected by the pandemic.

Fundraising this year has proved a challenge for the club, but many members have contributed the cost of their meal to the charity fund, determined to continue with as many of their projects as possible.

Club member Alan Hawkes said: “The Rotary Club is keeping in constant touch with organisations like Open Door and CAB to keep abreast of their requirements. We are doing all we can to consider requests as quickly as possible.”

Readers who wish to contribute to the Club’s work should email enquiries@rotary-sw.org

