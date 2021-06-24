News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
When Covid-19 restrictions lift, will we ever shake hands again?

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM June 24, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted with an elbow bump by First Minister Arlene Foster during a visit to Northern Ireland

Will we stick with elbow bumps rather than shaking hands in future? - Credit: PA

Do you remember when you could have a summer holiday abroad without a lot of drama?

There was no checking whether the country was on a red or amber list before international travel, a rapid  lateral flow test, or looking up quarantine regulations.

Or when saying yes to a party meant your only thoughts were likely to be around food and drink, and looking forward to an interesting chat?

It didn't involve thinking about the rule of six, keeping windows open, social distancing and hand sanitiser.

So much has been forced to change over the last year or so, as everyone did what they could to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

While we wait out the four week pause from the original lockdown easing timetable, until we get to July 19 when the remaining restrictions might lift across England, we'd like your thoughts.

When things ease completely, will we go back to normal? Or will our post-lockdown behaviour be different from the days before the pandemic? 

Share your views with us through the survey below.

