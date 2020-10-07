Uttlesford’s ‘highest level of Essex coronavirus cases’ prompts lockdown warning

Uttlesford has the highest level of coronavirus cases in Essex, the latest figures from Public Health England show.

The numbers prompted a warning of another lockdown from both Uttlesford District Council and Essex County Council representatives.

The rise in Covid-19 cases led to Uttlesford having 64 cases per 100,000 population a week, as of October 6.

These do not include data from the most recent four days because, according to Essex County Council, this can be unreliable.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Director of Public Health and Wellbeing at Essex County Council, said: “We are starting to see faster and faster increases in cases in many areas of Essex. They are now showing exponential increase, so are doubling every few days.

“Uttlesford’s case levels have increased over the past week and are now approaching 65 cases per 100,000. In Uttlesford, this looks very much transmission within the community, as there is no evidence which attributes these cases to a particular event, area or outbreak. This makes it much more difficult to manage, contain and prevent further spread.

“We are asking all residents to please adhere to social distancing of 2m, consider what social interactions they are taking part in and limit these, and whenever possible, work from home.

“This is necessary to avoid more formal local lockdown rules.

“If you commute to work, it is essential to download and use the NHS Covid-19 App.”

Councillor John Lodge, leader at Uttlesford District Council, said: “The figures indicate that positive cases are now being seen across all age groups, not just younger people as it was some weeks ago, and that is a great concern.

“If we continue to see a rise in infections, we will face greater restrictions which will then have an impact on our local businesses that have been trying so hard to get back on their feet. “I urge all residents to redouble their efforts in following the basic rules around hands, face, space, as well as to delay any social activities if they can and to work from home where possible.”

Essex County Council’s cabinet member for health, Cllr John Spence, said: “Please, wear a face covering in shops or enclosed public spaces, wash your hands regularly keep two metres apart from others. If you have symptoms you must self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible.”