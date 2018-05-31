Advanced search

Uttlesford schools to close until further notice

PUBLISHED: 17:52 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 18 March 2020

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

SaffronPhoto 2016

Schools across the Saffron Walden and Dunmow areas will close until further notice.

The decision was announced by education secretary Gavin Williamson and affects schools across the country. All schools will close on Friday, March 20 until further notice.

The closures do not apply to children of key workers and vulnerable children.

In a press conference held today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are going to try to keep it [the closures] to an absolute minimum, we are going to try to get things going as fast as we can.

“We think this is the right moment to do it. I wish I could give you an answer about how long it will be.”

