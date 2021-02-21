Published: 9:00 AM February 21, 2021

Uttlesford has experienced a dramatic drop in coronavirus infection rates, latest weekly figures show.

Statistics for the week up to February 11 - the latest date for which complete data is available - reveals there were 86.5 cases per 100,000 people in the district compared with 136.9 for the previous seven days.

Braintree saw case numbers at 143.5 per 100,000, down from 214.3 the previous week.

Figures show a continued decline in rates across all districts of Essex. But with the average case rate for the county currently 112.7 per 100,000, it remains high.

In the seven days up to February 11, there were 1,679 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex.

The highest weekly case rates in Essex were in Harlow and Tendring, with rates of 153.8 and 182.8 respectively.

Brentwood saw the lowest weekly cases in Essex, with a rate of 81.8.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet member for Adults and Health, said: “A continued decline in case rates is of course welcome news, but the rates for Essex are still high.

"The worst thing we could do now is assume the pandemic is over and undermine all of the hard work it’s taken to get us to this point.

“We recognise the impact that the pandemic has affected people in lots of different ways and that people are eager to get back to some kind of normality. The quickest way we will get there is by continuing to follow the guidance."

Uttlesford residents and workers without Covid-19 symptoms are being offered walk-in rapid test appointments at the Saffron Walden ECL test centre in Audley Road.

People had initially been invited to book their test appointment in advance, online or by phone.

Cllr Spence added: “I would also urge individuals who are not showing Covid-19 symptoms - especially those who are unable to work from home - to book a rapid test as soon as possible to prevent anyone from unknowingly spreading the virus.

"This is now easier than ever thanks to a new walk-in option for appointments at our rapid test centres.”