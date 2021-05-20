Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021

Uttlesford is one of the most expensive places in the country to hire a taxi following a fare hike.

The price of a two-mile fare in cabs licensed by the district council has increased from £5.40 to £8.24, leaving Uttlesford sixth in taxi fare league tables.

The Uttlesford Licensed Operators and Drivers Association (ULODA) asked the district council to increase Hackney Carriage fares.

Barry Drinkwater, ULODA chair, said: "'Uttlesford taxi drivers haven't seen a rise for almost 10 years.

"Costs of vehicle insurance, repairs, fuel and inflation have gone up dramatically. We think our taxi drivers deserve the increase."

The move faced no objections after a public consultation.

Only Watford, London, Epsom and Ewell, Luton Airport and Heathrow are now more expensive areas than Uttlesford, according to Private Hire & Taxi Monthly.

The increase in fares only apply to Hackney Carriages, which can be hired on the street, not pre-booked private hire journeys.