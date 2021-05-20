News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Taxi

Hackney Carriage fares in Uttlesford-licensed cabs have increased - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford is one of the most expensive places in the country to hire a taxi following a fare hike.

The price of a two-mile fare in cabs licensed by the district council has increased from £5.40 to £8.24, leaving Uttlesford sixth in taxi fare league tables.

The Uttlesford Licensed Operators and Drivers Association (ULODA) asked the district council to increase Hackney Carriage fares.

Barry Drinkwater, ULODA chair, said: "'Uttlesford taxi drivers haven't seen a rise for almost 10 years.

"Costs of vehicle insurance, repairs, fuel and inflation have gone up dramatically. We think our taxi drivers deserve the increase."

You may also want to watch:

The move faced no objections after a public consultation.

Only Watford, London, Epsom and Ewell, Luton Airport and Heathrow are now more expensive areas than Uttlesford, according to Private Hire & Taxi Monthly.

Most Read

  1. 1 Linkin Park's Shinoda supports Walden musician
  2. 2 Alex's parachute jump raises cash for BEAT
  3. 3 R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance
  1. 4 District councillor resigns from R4U
  2. 5 Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
  3. 6 Award for carpentry apprentice who follows her father into the industry
  4. 7 Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables
  5. 8 Further progress on Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches
  6. 9 Saffron Screen celebrates its 15th anniversary
  7. 10 Walden club requests you donate your unwanted tools

The increase in fares only apply to Hackney Carriages, which can be hired on the street, not pre-booked private hire journeys.

Uttlesford District Council
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work is ongoing to create the new Crocus Medical Centre at Saffron Walden Community Hospital

NHS

Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on...

Louise Dunderdale

person
No more impulse buying! Only buy colours and styles that suit you

Lockdown Easing

Uttlesford's shops still suffer from low footfall, Google data shows

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two people wearing masks outside London Stansted

Lockdown Easing

May 17 easing: Holidaymakers return to Stansted Airport

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Librarian Justine Lister, Trilby Roberts and Edward Gildea at Saffron Walden County High School's Learning Centre

Books

Delight as books are donated to school's learning centre

Louise Dunderdale

person