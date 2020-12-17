Published: 2:55 PM December 17, 2020

Uttlesford District has escaped being placed in the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, Tier Three.

In today's government review of the tiering system (Thursday), Braintree, as well as Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea are to stay in Tier Three.

Colchester and Tendring have also been kept in Tier Two.

However, all of neighbouring Hertfordshire is to be moved into Tier Three from 00.01am on Saturday.

In a statement to MPs, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said "no-one wants tougher restrictions any longer than necessary" but that we "must keep suppressing this virus".

According to latest government figures, Essex has seen some of the biggest increases in case rates.

Between November 26 and December 16, Braintree saw its case rates increase by more than 200 percent.

Currently, the rate for the whole county is 305.3 cases per 100,000 people, meaning a 79 per cent increase over the last seven days.

Basildon currently has a rate of 648 per 100,000, and Epping Forest a rate of 445 per 100,000.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “The latest Covid figures for Essex do not make for positive reading and the severity of the situation has been further reinforced this week by the Government’s decision to move most areas of the county to Tier Three.

“I know this latest news has been extremely disappointing for lots of people and we are continuing to do everything we can to manage this. However, for any action we take and the measures we put in place to be as effective as possible, we need every resident in Essex to continue playing their part too.

“This means continuing to follow the guidelines around social distancing, hand-washing and wearing a face covering, as well as working from home wherever possible. These actions are more critical than ever as we approach the easing of restrictions over Christmas.”