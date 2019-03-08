Trains serving Uttlesford are improving in punctuality, report says

Great Chesterford station. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Trains used by hundreds of commuters in Uttlesford every day are improving in punctuality and reliability, a new report has shown.

The report, published by the Office for Rail and Road, highlighted Greater Anglia as one of the top five companies in the country for most improved punctuality and top 10 for most improved reliability.

The Cambridge-London Liverpool Street route, which serves Whittlesford, Great Chesterford, Audley End, Newport, Elsenham, and Stansted, achieved one of the top punctuality figures of the year in June (92.7 per cent).

The method used to reach these figures looked at various aspects, including early arrival or late arrival.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: "Whichever way we measure it, the main thing for us is that we want to make sure that more customers arrive at their destination on time, or even early.

"All this year we've been working with Network Rail on an 'Every Second Counts' campaign to improve the performance of the railway in East Anglia so that more of our customers arrive at their destinations on time or early.

"I'm pleased to see that our hard work is paying off, but we will not be complacent, there is still much we can do to further improve punctuality for our customers."

Derek Monnery is the chairman for the Essex Rail Users Federation, a campaign group representing Essex rail users' interests. He said: "Generally things have improved somewhat, but overall reliability is still not what it should be. There are still too many infrastructure failures, and old trains that are likely to fail too. The older class 317 trains in West Anglia have been in service since around 1980, so have reached their sell-by date.

"New trains have been ordered to replace them, but unfortunately these are delayed as the manufacturer cannot make the software for the control systems work properly. New trains for Stansted Express are being delivered and the first of these should be in service by the end of the year."

Greater Anglia said it is currently replacing all of its existing trains with new ones, which they say will further improve punctuality and reliability.