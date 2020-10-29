Webinar training offered to Uttlesford businesses to increase customers and sales through social media use

Uttlesford District Council's office in Saffron Walden Archant

Uttlesford District Council is offering businesses free weekly training sessions and webinars on how to get the most out of social media.

In partnership with Maybe Tech, the council is providing 500 firms with access to advice and support, including analysis on their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter posts, so they can reach more customers and increase sales.

According to recent research, independent stores across the UK have reduced their social media use at exactly the same time consumers have dramatically increased the amount of time they spend on it.

Cllr Neil Reeve, portfolio holder for Investments and the Economy, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for businesses to embrace digital technology as more and more people are shopping online.

“It is important our businesses are given all the tools they need to bounce back and thrive.

“We are therefore delighted to be teaming up with Maybe Tech to provide this package of free social media training and support.”

Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/business/how-to-use-social-media-to-drive-sales or contact business@uttlesford.gov.uk for more information.