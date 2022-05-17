Fundraising and collection efforts continue across the district to support the people of Ukraine.

Great Chesterford silent auction

More than 80 lots are included in a silent auction for Ukraine, being held at Chesterfords Community Centre, Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden on Friday (May 20) from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The event will raise money for the British Red Cross to provide help to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The event is free to enter, has a cash bar and free canapes.

Browse the lots that have already been donated via www.auctionforukraine.co.uk

Saffron Walden Ukraine collection

Rotary in Saffron Walden is holding another collection for donated items on Sunday, June 26 at The Common car park, Saffron Walden, from 10am until 1pm.

Items needed include food, bedding, toiletries, cleaning materials and toys.

Rotary has teamed up with Felsted-based charity UK-Aid, which continues to convoy items to the Ukraine border to support women and children who have fled over the Moldovan border at Palanca, Tudora and Otaci.

As well as items, UK-Aid is appealing for cash donations.

A full list including bank transfer details is on the UK-Aid website www.uk-aid.org

Take Note Essex Concert Band

Take Note Essex Concert Band has raised £1,384 for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at its concert on Saturday night in the Barbara Karan Auditorium at Felsted School.

Take Note Essex Concert Band during their Ukraine fundraiser at Felsted School - Credit: Take Note Essex Concert Band

A full house listens to Take Note Essex Concert Band performing at Felsted School, raising money to support the people of Ukraine - Credit: Take Note Essex Concert Band

Take Note Essex Concert Band performing at Felsted School, raising money to support the people of Ukraine - Credit: Take Note Essex Concert Band

The performance ranged from Disney classics to the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Take Note was supported by the Colchester Sixth Form College Jazz Band whose set included the Bruno Mars hit, Runaway Baby.

Take Note was founded in 2018 for intermediate and advanced amateur musicians of all ages in West Essex and East Hertfordshire.

The concert band kept going with online collaborations during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Take Note members have now returned to rehearsing on Monday evenings in Felsted and perform several times a year for charitable causes.

The Band is currently recruiting players. If you play above the equivalent of Grade 5 standard, contact the band about a free trial via the Take Note Concert Band social media pages on Facebook or Instagram or through their website.

Take Note Band’s next performance is on Saturday, July 9 from 2pm for the Flitch Trials in Great Dunmow.

Free support

Ukrainians who have arrived are invited to join a free support group.

Their children aged five to 11 can play games and make new friends.

The group meets at the Sixth Form Common Room, Saffron Walden County High School, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden on Tuesdays from 4pm to 5pm.

Free English lessons are being offered to Ukrainian adults and teenagers at the school’s sports hall, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 7pm.

See the Facebook group Saffron Walden Stands with Ukraine.





If you are doing something to help the people of Ukraine please get in touch.





