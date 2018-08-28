Uttlesford weekly crime round-up - stolen tools, smashed windscreens and broken plant pots

Uttlesford weekly crime round-up. Archant

In Saffron Walden, an unknown suspect smashed the windscreen of the victim’s silver Vauxhall Astravan which was parked in Wicken Road on his driveway.

The suspect also scratched the victim’s black Range Rover Sport, also parked on the driveway outside his house.

On January 4, in Spencer Close in Stansted, an unknown suspect picked up a plant pot and threw it at the victim’s kitchen window resulting in the pot smashing, but no damage was caused to the window.

Tools were stolen from a van parked in Bury Water Lane in Newport on January 8. On the same day, in Cambridge Road in Ugley, suspects stole power tools from two vans after cutting the secure locks. Tools were also removed from another van parked at a building site in Bury Water Lane on the same day.

Tools were also stolen from a property in Isabel Drive in Elsenham on January 9 after suspects broke the locks to the site.

On West Road in Saffron Walden, an unknown suspect caused criminal damage to the victim’s navy blue Volkswagen Golf by scratching the length of the vehicle on the passenger side and then returning to do the same on the driver side.

In Dunmow, suspects entered a house in Willow Road on December 26 through an open window and removed a laptop. The victim also found his TV halfway out the window and believes he may have disturbed the suspects.

Lead was stripped from the roofs of twelve classrooms at Great Dunmow Primary School in Woodlands Park Drive - no damage was caused to the playground gates or padlocks securing them and no entry was gained to the buildings.

In Elsenham, a black Peugeot 207 Sport was stolen from Stansted Road on January 10 and on the same day, in Jenkins Drive, suspects smashed the front window of a business with a paving slab. Once inside, a messy search was carried out by the burglars and £200 was stolen from a drawer in the reception area.

At some point between December 24 and January 7, an unknown suspect caused damage to the paintwork of a red Jaguar parked in Elder Street in Saffron Walden - it’s believed the damage was caused by using a sharp object to scratch the rear door and side panel.

On January 4, in Chelmsford Road, Leaden Roding, burglars gained access to a building site by smashing the locks and stole items from the onsite office.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101.