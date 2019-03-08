Advanced search

Open day for almshouse vacancy in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 March 2019

Two-bedroom Almshouse available in Saffron Walden.

Archant

King Edward VI Almshouses in Saffron Walden currently has a vacancy of a two-bedroom bungalow and will be holding an open day to view the property on Saturday March 23.

The almshouses provide affordable homes for local people of modest means, in housing need. If you think you might qualify for this bungalow, which is suitable for a small family, or simply want to find out more about the almshouses do go along to Abbey Lane anytime between 11am and 2pm.

The charity manages a total of 48 unfurnished dwellings in Abbey Lane, Prime’s Close and Freshwell Street, Saffron Walden.

Applicants must be on a low income, with limited savings, and resident in the former borough of Saffron Walden or its immediately adjacent villages, or have clearly demonstrable very strong connections with Saffron Walden.

Details and application form available at www.swalmshouses.org. Closing date for applications is Friday March 29.

