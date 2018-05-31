Advanced search

Militia items and signed pictures were on display for VE Day in Great Chesterford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 May 2020

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition outside his home for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition outside his home for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

Paul Hunt daddyandgus@hotmail.com

Paul Hunt had an exhibition of small militia items in front of his home in Great Chesterford for VE Day.

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul HuntPaul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

He had around 100 items ranging from 1902 onwards.

You may also want to watch:

He arranged the tables so that people could continue to socially distance, and he played 1940s music.

His photographs include him standing with a Battle of Britain picture that as been hand signed by 63 Battle of Britain airmen.

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul HuntPaul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

“It was a great day, lots of people came and showed interest and were asking questions including children.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

ECB release guidance on use of outdoor facilities by clubs during ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’

Cricket nets

Militia items and signed pictures were on display for VE Day in Great Chesterford

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition outside his home for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

VE Day anniversary celebrated with a very sociable distance in Saffron Walden

An homage to the sailor kissing a girl in Times Square - Jonathan and Cheryl Waters. Picture: YASMIN SCRIPPS

London Stansted Airport owner asks passengers and staff to wear masks and gloves in pilot scheme against coronavirus

London Stansted’s terminal building

Addenbrooke’s hospital staff caring for coronavirus patients receive fruit, hot meals and hand cream donations through #ThankYouThursday

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust
Drive 24