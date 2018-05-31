Militia items and signed pictures were on display for VE Day in Great Chesterford

Paul Hunt had an exhibition of small militia items in front of his home in Great Chesterford for VE Day.

He had around 100 items ranging from 1902 onwards.

He arranged the tables so that people could continue to socially distance, and he played 1940s music.

His photographs include him standing with a Battle of Britain picture that as been hand signed by 63 Battle of Britain airmen.

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

“It was a great day, lots of people came and showed interest and were asking questions including children.”