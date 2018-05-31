Join the VE Day activites from home with the Royal British Legion on Friday, May 8

The Royal British Legion is calling on people to get involved and mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, May 8.

The events include a VE Day 75 livestream, national moments of remembrance and thanksgiving, and an activity pack.

The two minute silence at 11am will honour the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, and to reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on lives across the world.

This will be followed by an 11.15am livestream on the Royal British Legion’s website, sharing stories and memories from those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War, and recognising the difficulties people are experiencing today.

Hosted by TV presenter Sonali Shah, the programme will feature contributions from social historian Julie Summers and cook and influencer Melissa Helmsley.

Later in the day the Legion has partnered with the BBC for an evening of memories and music from 8pm on BBC One.

There will be a moment of celebration and thanksgiving during the programme at 9pm, with a UK-wide rendition of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

The Legion has also developed a VE Day learning pack, available online, for 7-14 year olds with first-hand accounts from the Second World War generation, veteran interviews and range of activities to allow families to explore and commemorate VE Day together.

Bob Gamble OBE, the Royal British Legion’s Assistant Director of Commemorative Events, said: “As we face some of the most challenging times since the Second World War, now more than ever it is important to unite in recognition of people’s service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago.

“There is no right or wrong way to take part in the Silence at 11am, some people may wish to stand at their windows or step outside their front door, but we hope that individuals and families across the UK will embrace the opportunity to share in a national moment of reflection.

“Then later on we invite people to open their windows wide and join us to celebrate and give thanks as we sing along to Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime classic, ‘We’ll Meet Again’, which has added poignancy in the current circumstances.

“There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what we are going through today.

“As we mark 75 years since Victory in Europe, we look to our Second World War generation to learn from their experiences, and the Legion continues our critical work to protect them from the threat we currently face.”

Access the activities at www.rbl.org.uk/veday75 and on social media using #VEDay75 and #VEDay75Live during the livestream.