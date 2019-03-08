Victim of attempted robbery says incident will 'stay with him'
PUBLISHED: 07:42 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 26 September 2019
A 62-year-old man who was injured in an attempted robbery in Saffron Walden has spoken of his ordeal.
Terence Hunter, from Ely, in Cambridgeshire, was in Cromwell Road on September 11, as part of his role as a merchandiser.
He arrived in the town at about 10.50am and parked his car a short walk from the Nisa convenience store he was due to visit.
He said: "I came out of the store and I was walking back to my car and had my iPad and money that I carry [in a bag] on my shoulder.
"The perpetrators came from behind and tried to snatch my bag from me, so that pulled me to the ground. I held onto it and refused to let it go so they eventually decided to run off."
Terence said he had about £3,000 worth of vouchers and £200-300 cash on the day. He did not hear the perpetrators coming as he is partially deaf:
"I don't know where they came from. I felt absolutely terrible. I didn't know what was happening. It seems a long time when you are down on the ground.
"I managed to get back to the car and lock the doors and sat there for 25-30 minutes. I had planned another job but I decided to go home because of the way I was feeling."
Terence returned to the area where the incident happened last Friday for the first time and admitted to feeling worried.
He said: "I was very concerned getting out of the car, but given they have cameras there I got out. It happened and I couldn't do anything about it. I was probably at the wrong place at the wrong time.
"I had to go to minor injuries department where I live. They asked whether I was unconscious and I couldn't answer that so I had to have my head x-rayed to check for any injuries. I had a cracked knee and hairline fracture of my elbow. I had plaster put on my elbow and wrist and hopefully they will be taken off next week.
"I am not feeling good. I have to force myself to go to work but I am uncomfortable so I have been calling a colleague to talk to him about how I feel. I can talk about it but that is going to stay with me for a long while. It's something you don't expect to happen out of the blue."
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Essex Police on 101.
