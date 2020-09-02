Vintage teas served in grounds of Thaxted’s windmill

Jackie and Antony Dynamou debuted The Giddy Up Tea Cup and served vintage teas in the grounds of John Webb's Mill, Thaxted. Picture: submitted Mike Fairchild

Vintage teas were served in the grounds of John Webb’s Mill in Thaxted over the bank holiday weekend.

The Giddy Up Tea Cup served vintage teas in the grounds of John Webb's Mill, Thaxted. Picture: submitted The Giddy Up Tea Cup served vintage teas in the grounds of John Webb's Mill, Thaxted. Picture: submitted

Thaxted residents Jackie and Antony Dynamou debuted the Giddy Up Tea Cup, a horsebox converted as a tea room.

Their business has previously been The Giddy Up Bar but because of coronavirus, they have had to diversify.

Mr Dynamou said the most popular item on their menu was the Victoria Sponge, and they served traditional afternoon teas on vintage china.

“We sold out an hour and a half early on the Sunday,” he said. “It was a roaring success.”

Their cakes are made by Thaxted resident Mollie Blake through her business Blakes Bakes.

Built in 1804, the tower mill is usually open on bank holidays but is currently undergoing restoration.

The couple made a donation to the trust that runs the mill and will be serving further vintage teas in the coming weeks.

