Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM July 28, 2021

Adrian with his vintage steam roller at the Debden RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Vintage and classic vehicle drivers rallied in Debden to mark the Royal British Legion's 100th birthday on Saturday (July 24).

Dozens of drivers showed off their prize possessions at Carver Barracks, the former RAF Debden site.

Lola, five, and Kit, three, on Keith Bartlett's vintage BSA Sloper - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Chris Denn with his modified Mini - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A family day out - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rosie and her dad took time out to take a look around the show. They brought their old tractors along to Debden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Vintage tractors out for a circuit - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Event organiser John Arkwright said: "We had a wonderful, unexpected sunny day at the former World War II airfield at Debden.

"There was a wide variety of historic vehicles and other attractions helping us celebrate and support the RBL in its centenary year, working closely with the army at Carver Barracks and our community."

The event was particularly special for the family of Ray Mitchell, who died shortly before the rally.

Ray Mitchell's grandsons and son, David. Ray restored his Morris Minor Traveller to concourse level but sadly died just before the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The family of Ray Mitchell with his restored Morris Minor Traveller - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Heather, Hilary and David with a photo of their father, Ray - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ray would have been 94 on Saturday.

Before he died, he restored his Morris Minor Traveller to concourse level, the highest level of restoration for classic cars.

RBL exists to support people in the armed forces and their families. Information about its centenary is online: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/about-us/our-centenary

Military vehicles at the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Debden Royal British Legion volunteers Richard Cawte, John Arkwright, Mike Clarke, Hugh Webster and the Revd John Saxon - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Vintage motorcycles - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An armoured military vehicle at Debden's RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The line up - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Louella, three, listens to the classic show organ - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography