In pictures: Classic cars rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion at 100
Vintage and classic vehicle drivers rallied in Debden to mark the Royal British Legion's 100th birthday on Saturday (July 24).
Dozens of drivers showed off their prize possessions at Carver Barracks, the former RAF Debden site.
Event organiser John Arkwright said: "We had a wonderful, unexpected sunny day at the former World War II airfield at Debden.
"There was a wide variety of historic vehicles and other attractions helping us celebrate and support the RBL in its centenary year, working closely with the army at Carver Barracks and our community."
The event was particularly special for the family of Ray Mitchell, who died shortly before the rally.
Ray would have been 94 on Saturday.
Before he died, he restored his Morris Minor Traveller to concourse level, the highest level of restoration for classic cars.
RBL exists to support people in the armed forces and their families. Information about its centenary is online: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/about-us/our-centenary
