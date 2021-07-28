News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Classic cars rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion at 100

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM July 28, 2021   
A man wearing a cap, Adrian, in front of a large vintage steam roller in Debden

Adrian with his vintage steam roller at the Debden RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Vintage and classic vehicle drivers rallied in Debden to mark the Royal British Legion's 100th birthday on Saturday (July 24).

Dozens of drivers showed off their prize possessions at Carver Barracks, the former RAF Debden site.

Two children are sat in a vintage car - a BSA Sloper - and smile at the Debden RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Event

Lola, five, and Kit, three, on Keith Bartlett's vintage BSA Sloper - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A man sits in his car: Chris Denn with his modified Mini in Debden

Chris Denn with his modified Mini - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A family of three in front of a large green tractor

A family day out - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people, Rosie and her dad, in front of a classic car

Rosie and her dad took time out to take a look around the show. They brought their old tractors along to Debden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Debden-RBL 100 show: A blue tractor with the number plate "Henry"

Vintage tractors out for a circuit - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Event organiser John Arkwright said: "We had a wonderful, unexpected sunny day at the former World War II airfield at Debden.

"There was a wide variety of historic vehicles and other attractions helping us celebrate and support the RBL in its centenary year, working closely with the army at Carver Barracks and our community."

The event was particularly special for the family of Ray Mitchell, who died shortly before the rally.

Four people - three children and an adult, David - in a shiny Morris Minor

Ray Mitchell's grandsons and son, David. Ray restored his Morris Minor Traveller to concourse level but sadly died just before the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A family stood in front of a small Morris Minor Traveller

The family of Ray Mitchell with his restored Morris Minor Traveller - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Three people in front of a green Morris Minor at Debden. On a phone in the front: a picture of their father, Ray

Heather, Hilary and David with a photo of their father, Ray - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ray would have been 94 on Saturday.

Before he died, he restored his Morris Minor Traveller to concourse level, the highest level of restoration for classic cars.

RBL exists to support people in the armed forces and their families. Information about its centenary is online: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/about-us/our-centenary

A sandy-coloured vehicle with a Union Flag on a long mast: the Debden Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show

Military vehicles at the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Royal British Legion volunteers Richard, John, Mike, Hugh and the Revd John Saxon at Debden, Essex

Debden Royal British Legion volunteers Richard Cawte, John Arkwright, Mike Clarke, Hugh Webster and the Revd John Saxon - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Spectators admire the motorcycles at Debden RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show

Vintage motorcycles - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Armoured military vehicle at the Debden RBL-100 Classic Vehicle Show Photo: © Celia Bartlett

An armoured military vehicle at Debden's RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A row of classic and vintage cars parked on the grass at the Debden RBL-100 Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show

The line up - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A little girl aged three wearing a white dress, Louella, in front of a large, cream-coloured musical van

Louella, three, listens to the classic show organ - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two boys - Eli and Issac - enjoy large cloud of candy floss on the lawn at Debden, Essex

Eli, four, and Isaac, seven, enjoy candy floss - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

