Tourism authority challenges tired stereotype in effort to reveal real Essex in initiative

A countywide tourism body is launching a new campaign to reveal the "real Essex".

Visit Essex is calling upon the people of the county to showcase local heroes and heroines in a new calendar and promotional film that will reveal Essex's best assets for 2020.

Talented performers, scientists, sports people, chefs, entrepreneurs and community heroes are all being called upon to step forward and "bang the drum" for Essex. To challenge the tired stereotypes, Visit Essex will be unveiling a series of images of the county's true stars in some of Essex's most stunning locations, which will be unveiled in a new 'This is Essex' calendar.

The 'This is Essex' campaign is focused on bringing visitors from London and the rest of the home counties to the region by challenging perceptions of Essex as a place to visit, work and live.

Councillor Mark Durham, vice chairman of Visit Essex, said: "For many years the Essex stereotype has perpetuated. Essex is home to a wide range of hardworking, talented and aspiring individuals. The county is also blessed with over 350 miles of coastline, top family attractions and thriving towns and villages. Essex has so much to offer and we want the people of Essex to help us challenge perceptions and make visitors take a second look at our diverse county."

He continued: "We're looking for nominations of our county's true stars, such as talented musicians, academics, top athletes or authors. Perhaps you know an inspiration in your community or a very successful entrepreneur? Whatever your story we want to hear from you."

Ambassadors for the campaign will be photographed and filmed in a series of images by Essex's top visitor attractions, contrasting landscapes, historic towns and villages and hidden gems. The photographs will also be turned into a pop-up gallery which is expected to tour the county and be officially unveiled in London.

To nominate a candidate, e-mail hilary@wearebigwavepr.co.uk detailing why your hero or heroine should become an ambassador for the county and appear on the Visit Essex calendar for 2020. All nominees must be over 18. Deadline for entries is September 8, the judges' decision is final. All ambassadors would need to be available for a photo/film shoot in the county between September 16-24.