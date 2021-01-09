Published: 2:00 PM January 9, 2021

Joanne Busson has volunteered with the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust since March - Credit: Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT)

A volunteer who has helped patients take part in video calls with their loved ones during the pandemic has been recognised with a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list.

Joanne Busson has volunteered with the virtual visiting team at the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust since March, delivering messages from relatives and friends to patients, and setting up video calls.

She has previously carried out volunteer work for the hospital’s partner charity the Anne Robson Trust, offering comfort and support to patients nearing the end of their lives.

Joanne said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been awarded such a special and prestigious award.”

Phillipa Haslehurst, voluntary services manager at PAHT, said: “Five days a week Joanne volunteered, delivering the messages to a loved one and also managing the virtual visits made every day.

You may also want to watch:

"Her compassion and care is second to none and she is completely selfless."