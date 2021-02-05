Volunteers to beautify Elsenham station under rail adoption scheme

Published: 10:00 AM February 5, 2021

Left to right: David and Scott Carpenter, new adopters of Elsenham station - Credit: Greater Anglia

Elsenham station is to receive some extra care and attention from volunteers.

David and Scott Carpenter, from Cambridge have ‘adopted’ the station through Greater Anglia’s Station Adoption scheme. They plan to spend time tidying, tending to vegetation and planting flowers to make the station more attractive and welcoming.

David, 36, said: “After the terrible year we have all had to endure due to Covid, the endless lockdowns and living in a small first floor flat with no garden, Scott and I thought we needed a little outside project. Something where we could get fresh air, a bit of peace from the city and potter around whilst there.

“We both felt Elsenham was a beautiful spot where we could spend a couple of days a month helping, post-restrictions.

“We’re excited about our plans to keep the garden areas trimmed, neat and tidy, getting some tubs and planting them up with some attractive but hardy plants and seasonal bulbs. We’d also like to create a haven for wildlife with some bug and bird boxes too.”