Volunteers brush up on their DIY skills for volunteering project

Stansted Airport volunteers at Saffron Walden County High. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A team of volunteers from Stansted Airport swapped their high-vis jackets for paint brushes to spruce up the farm at Saffron Walden County High School earlier this month.

The volunteers from the airport's security team spent the day on September 4 giving three animal houses at Saffron Walden County High School a new lick of paint in time for the new school term.

Esther Blakey, from the school, said: "The team did a great job painting the animal houses and we're absolutely delighted with how they look. We'd like to say a 'huge thank' you to the airport volunteers for all their help."

Security manager, Kathryn Edwards, who was part of the volunteering team, said:

"We had a brilliant day at Saffron Walden County High School painting the animal houses. It was hard work but we take great satisfaction in knowing that we have been able to help this excellent community project."

In the last year more than 350 airport employees have given more than 7,000 hours of their time to volunteer in the local community. The airport encourages its staff to offer their skills on a voluntary basis to not only help strengthen ties with the areas in which colleagues live and work, but to also support employee wellbeing and engagement.

Marcella M'Rabety, head of corporate social responsibility at Stansted, said:

"Our staff love being able to make a real difference and contribute their time, experience and knowledge to help valuable causes and projects. We fully support our staff in giving both work time and their own time to local projects, and reward and celebrate their support via our own recognition schemes. We welcome requests from a whole range of projects and will always do our best to find teams to support activity if it takes place in communities close by or linked to the airport."

Projects, organisations, charities and schools are welcome to request assistance from the Stansted Airport community team. Details should be sent to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com for the team to assess what help can be offered, depending on project and operational availability of staff.