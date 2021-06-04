Published: 5:00 PM June 4, 2021

Volunteers across the district have been thanked for their time and efforts, as part of Volunteers' Week 2021.

Fire and Rescue

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has 50 volunteers ranging from home fire safety volunteers to Essex Fire Museum volunteers.

The service has more than 160 Fire Cadets and more than 1,000 people who volunteer with the Community Speed Watch scheme.

A home fire safety volunteer tests a smoke alarm in Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

More than 1,000 people across Essex volunteer their time to be part of Community Speed Watch - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Around 200 members of staff have given more than 20,000 hours to help move equipment between community hospitals, deliver food and medicine to people who are vulnerable and self-isolating and to litter pick at beaches.

Covid-19 volunteers moving hospital equipment in Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Volunteers have also given over 1,000 hours at Covid-19 vaccination centres. And 10 staff members have spent more than 50 hours each in training to become volunteer vaccinators.

Hospitals

Over 200 dedicated people give their time across Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Wilma Smart has been volunteering at Broomfield Hospital for 20 years - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Wilma Smart, 76, has been a friendly face on the help desk in the main atrium at Broomfield Hospital for the last 20 years.

She said: “I’ve had both vaccines, so as soon as there was the opportunity to come back, I did.

“It is just nice to be back making a difference for people. You meet some lovely people doing this role and patients are so appreciative of the help we give them.

"If I can take a little bit of stress out of someone’s hospital visit, then I’ve had a good day.”





Volunteer Uttlesford and Uttlesford CVSU

Kemi Badenoch MP met virtually with a number of volunteers from Volunteer Uttlesford and the Uttlesford Council of Voluntary Services (CVSU).

Mrs Badenoch said: “The volunteers across our constituency have made an incredible impact over the past year and many residents have written to me to express how grateful they are to those who have supported them.

“It was great to speak to volunteers that have been working across Uttlesford, to thank them, hear about the challenges they faced and more about their contribution to our response effort.

“I would like to thank each and every resident who has given or gives up their time for our communities, particularly the most vulnerable.”





