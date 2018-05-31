Advanced search

Voters to ask candidates election questions at hustings

PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 05 December 2019

Left to right, top to bottom: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (The Conservative Party). Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Left to right, top to bottom: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (The Conservative Party). Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

The four local candidates standing in the general election will be at the Saffron Walden hustings tonight (December 5).

The event will take place at the Saffron Walden Baptist Church, with doors opening at 7pm and the hustings starting at 7.30pm.

Thomas van de Bilt (Labour), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Coby Wing (Green Party) and Kemi Badenoch (the Conservative Party) will all be present at the meeting. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask their most burning questions about various issues and policies relevant to the upcoming election.

Saffron Walden Baptist Church is at the top of the High Street, CB10 1DY, near the war memorial. The talk will end at 9.30pm.

You can submit your questions for consideration in advance of the event, by e-mailing waldenhustings@gmail.com or on the door by 7.20pm.

The event is taking place a week before the election on December 12. Entry is free.

