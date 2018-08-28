Walden Bikers deliver Christmas presents to children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 December 2018
Walden Bikers joined some 400 bikers to deliver Christmas presents to sick children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on their annual Santa Run.
Thirty-two members of the Walden Bikers dressed as Santa gathered in the car park at Saffron Walden common for an early morning start with the Cambridge Bikers.
Now into its sixth year, the group rode from Harlton in Cambridgeshire on the A603, passing through Cambridge city centre and then onto Addenbrooke’s Hospital where bikers were greeted by the mayor of Cambridge, elves and grateful staff.
Toys and gifts were handed over for sick children who have to stay in hospital over Christmas.
In total, 471 bikers took part in the run, including 32 from Walden Bikers.