Shop and post office director: ‘Don’t panic buy, post early for Christmas’

Saffron Walden Costcutter and post office director, Baldish Dhanda. Photo: Supplied by Baldish Dhanda. Supplied by Baldish Dhanda

A Saffron Walden director and sub-postmaster said her store has lots of services under one roof.

Baldish Dhanda runs the High Street store and Post Office previously known as Costcutter, now called Saffron Local.

Baldish said customers can buy food, pay bills, withdraw cash, use the off licence and explore the shop’s new confectionery range.

She is currently looking into whether the business can offer delivery services for elderly residents, and having a Western Union service.

She said: “Those people who do not want to go to supermarkets and queue, we are there. We are a one stop shop, you can get everything here.

“We are also happy to assist customers to take their shopping in the car park in Swan Meadow.

Baldish has noticed an increase in customers.

She said: “We are going to make sure that we have all the essentials, bread, milk, toiletries, so we are asking customers: don’t panic buy!”

She added: “People should post early. Christmas is busy anyway, but this year is going to be even busier.

“I want our customers to be mindful that they are going to have to wait.

“We will ensure we have all our staff working. My staff are coming in every single day to provide an essential service as they want to serve the community and help Saffron Walden residents.”

Baldish said that, if needed, the Post Office will be open for longer on Saturdays.

The store has had a major refit inside since new management took over at the end of June.

However, because of the pandemic’s impact on their budget, they could not rebrand the outside of the shop as Saffron Local.

“It looks very different and it feels very different. We have got new friendly staff that all live locally. Customers are supporting their income,” Baldish said.

“Big businesses are not feeling the crunch. We are suffering even though we are doing really well. We had to do the refit on a budget. We still need the signage to go up because we will be an independent store, not a Costcutter.”

